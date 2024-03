Just a couple of hours ago, Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions ousted two of the lead cast members of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. The news has come as a huge shocker to the fans of the show and they have been expressing the same on X and other social media handles. Shehzada and Pratiksha played Armaan Poddar and Ruhi Poddar (nee Birla) in the popular TV show also starring Samridhii Shukla, Anita Raj and others. Shivam Khajuria who plays Rohit Poddar has also reacted to the news of Pratiksha Honmukhe getting replaced by a new actress.

Shivam Khajuria welcomes Garvita Sadhwani to the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai family after she replaces Pratiksha Honmukhe

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress Garvita Sadhwani will now step into the shoes of Ruhi Poddar in the show. The first glimpse and also a couple of first looks of Garvita as Ruhi are already out. Some of the fans are welcoming Garvita to the show. They have made collages of Shivam Khajuria aka Rohit and Garvita aka Ruhi and shared them on their Instagram stories and such. Shivam and Garvita both have reshared them on their social media handles. In this way, Shivam seems to have welcomed Garvita as the new Ruhi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has posted quite a few stories online. Here are some of the snapshots of his Instagram stories:

Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe ousted from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai due to unprofessionalism

As per the official statement by DKP, the makers were growing increasingly impatient with the tantrums of Shehzada on set. On the other hand, Pratiksha's acting chops made them make her exit the show. There are reports about Shehzada demanding that the crew address him as 'sir' on set. It is said that Shehzada started creating trouble on set since day 1, that is since the shoot of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai began in Mahabaleshwar. As per reports, they were both asked to leave the set in front of everyone.

Shivam has acted alongside Pratiksha Honmukhe in the show till now. After he resumes shooting, Shivam will now work with Garvita as Ruhi. Fans are hoping they get a good story together so Armaan and Abhira can get together.