Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai serial update: Pratiksha Honmukhe and Shehzada Dhami have been removed from the popular TV show. Their contracts were terminated by the production house, Director's Kut Productions and were asked to leave the premises immediately, as per reports. Shehzada played Armaan Poddar while Pratiksha played Ruhi Poddar in the popular TV show produced by Rajan Shahi. The makers have already found their replacements. Rohit Purohit will be the new Armaan while Garvita Sadhwani will play Ruhi. And guess what? Shivam Khajuria is going to return to the show as Rohit Poddar! Yes, you read that right.

Shivam Khajuria returns as Rohit in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Shocker awaits all the fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai now. After the ouster of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe, it seems the makers are planning to take the story forward by bringing back Rohit. Shivam Khajuria who played Rohit in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was on a break. And now, new pics of Shivam from the sets are going viral. He is seen posing with none other than the new Ruhi, Garvita Sadhwani. Fans have been waiting for the track of Rohit's return and Armaan and Ruhi's expose for a long time. And it seems the makers are planning to use the new twist and the changes to their maximum potential and benefit. Also Read - DYK Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shehzada Dhami was a suitor for Shehnaaz Gill on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge? Top facts to know about him

Talking about the new pics, we see Shivam Khajuria wearing a red jacket, white tee and denim. He is with Ruhi who is seen in a floral dress. We also see Ruhi giving a cuppa to Rohit. SBS reports that Shivam aka Rohit is going to be back on the show. The new pictures and video glimpses are already going viral online. Have a look at the reactions from the fans here: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial: Shivam Khajuria aka Rohit welcomes Garvita Sadhwani as new Ruhi after Pratiksha Honmukhe's ouster

Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe thrown out of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for unprofessional behaviour?

Recently, reports surfaced stating that Pratiksha and Shehzada were asked to leave due to their tantrums on the sets which made the lives of crew members difficult. It is being said that they were asked to leave the premises in front of everyone. The makers found it difficult to deal with Shehzada's tantrums while the response to Pratiksha's acting chops as Ruhi was the result of her ouster. BollywoodLife exclusively informed its readers that the trouble started on the first day of the shoot that is, during the Mahabaleshwar sequence. The makers gave them ample opportunities but to no avail. And hence, they had to make a decision.