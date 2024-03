Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Spoiler: The Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer television show is winning the audience's heart with its impeccable storyline. Viewers are loving the love triangle between Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi. The recent courtroom drama has also been given a thumbs up by the viewers. The courtroom drama has finally ended with Dadisa winning the case with Abhira's help. Although the rest of the Poddar family is happy with Abhira, Dadisa has still not forgiven her. In the upcoming episode, apart from all the drama, you will witness a cozy romantic moment between Abhira and Armaan which surely will make the day of ardent Abhimaan's fandom. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivam Khajuria aka Rohit reveals whom he missed the most on sets during his break [Exclusive]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, Abhira confronts Ruhi when the latter tries to show her care. She once again asks her why she hates her so much. Abhira states that she thought if no one else, at least Ruhi would understand her situation but she was so wrong. Abhira expresses her displeasure and straight away tells Ruhi that she has hurt her a lot with her words.

Armaan comes into Abhira's room and is packing all her stuff. When Abhira asks what he is doing, Armaan states that he has come to take her to their room. Abhira refuses to go and states that she doesn't want to shift to their room as if anything wrong happens again, he will, without having any second thought, blame her, which will eventually break her heart.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Spoiler: Abhira, Armaan to come closer

Charu finally reveals to Abhira that she was the one who handed over the legal papers to Dev. She apologizes to Abhira and also requests her not to reveal this truth to any family member. Abhira promises to do the same. Seeing this side of Abhira, Armaan comes and passionately hugs her and even promises that he will never leave her side. Abhira too embraces Armaan's warm hug. On the other hand, Vidya and Madhav decide that it's high time for Abhira and Armaan to start working on their marriage and how they will make sure that this happens soon. Dadisa, on the other hand, is adamant that Abhira needs to leave her house at any cost.

Will Armaan go against his family to be with Abhira, or will he succumb to his family's pressure and unwillingly leave Abhira's hand? The upcoming episodes are certainly going to be exceptionally interesting.