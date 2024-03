Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial spoiler: The Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami-starrer television show has successfully captivated audience attention with its interesting storyline. Viewers are loving the love triangle between Ruhi, Armaan, and Abhira. The current story focuses on the court case where Abhira and Armaan are pitted against each other. In the upcoming episode, you will witness how Abhira successfully exposes the builder's truth, thus proving Dadisa's innocence in court. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Vineet Raina talks about Abhira Vs Armaan courtroom scenes; reveals there will be high drama ahead

In the upcoming episode, you will witness how Abhira finally reaches court, surprising everyone. She requests the judge to allow her to show an important evidence to the court. Abhira then shows a video where Dadisa is seen handing over money to the builder. Dadisa clearly states that she wants the land but also wants to make sure that the villagers benefit financially and how she will ensure that they also get their due credit. Dadisa gives the money and walks off. The builder is then seen handing over money to someone else and reveals how he wants to defame Dadisa. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Dadisa removes Abhira from the Poddar house; Ruhi instigates Armaan to leave his wife for the sake of family

Abhira proves Dadisa's innocence in court

The entire video footage proves that it was not Dadisa who was behind the fire incident; rather, it was the builder who, in order to attain more money, devised the evil plan and later put the entire blame on Dadisa. The court then announces that Dadisa is innocent and how a fresh case will be registered against the builder's name. Abhira then comes and apologizes to Dadisa, stating that she always wanted to believe her innocence and how she is extremely sorry if she has hurt her.

As Abhira proves Dadisa's innocence in court, Armaan feels extremely guilty for doubting his wife's intentions. Armaan remembers the time when he accused Abhira of stealing legal documents in order to win the case dishonestly. He feels sorry and wants to apologize to Abhira.

It would be interesting to see if Dadisa will forgive Abhira or will she continue hating her, thus creating more problems in AbhiMaan's love story?