Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: The Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer show has successfully captivated audience attention with its intriguing storyline. Viewers are loving the complexities of the relationship between Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi. In the upcoming episode, you will witness a major downfall of Abhira and Armaan's relationship as the latter accuses her of stealing legal documents in order to win the case. Ruhi later spots Abhira leaving the house in the early hours of the morning.

In the upcoming episode, you will witness how Armaan refuses Ruhi and Manav's alliance. It so happens that when Armaan asks Manav if he will keep Ruhi happy post-marriage, the latter says that no one can keep anyone happy as happiness is a choice. He further states that if he does get married to Ruhi she has to shift to the US as his work commitments are there. He further states that he wants Ruhi to have her own personal and professional life and be self-independent. However, when Manav says that he is marrying Ruhi only because of his grandfather's insistence, Armaan immediately decides that he will not let Ruhi marry Manav as the latter is marrying not out of his will but for his grandfather's happiness. Armaan informs Dadisaa about his decision. While Ruhi and Vidya are happy with Armaan's decision, Madhava thinks that Manav is the best partner Ruhi can get. Dadisaa tells Armaan that from now on, Ruhi's happiness is his responsibility.

Armaan accuses Abhira of stealing legal papers in front of the Poddar family

In the upcoming episode, Armaan sees Abhira reading his legal documents which he prepared for his case. He accuses Abhira of reading the papers so that she can make her case strong and win it against him. Abhira tells him that she will not sleep in the same room until the case is resolved. Armaan also states that it's better if their lives are separated until the case is ongoing. The next morning, Armaan discovers that the legal papers he prepared are missing from his room and have reached Abhira's boss. Armaan confronts Abhira in front of the entire Poddar family for stealing the papers to win the case. Abhira then leaves the house without informing anyone. Ruhi sees Abhira and tries to stop her.

Has Abhira actually stolen the legal papers, or is someone else involved in it? The upcoming episodes are certainly going to be very interesting.