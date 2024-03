Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Spoiler: The Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer television show is currently winning viewers' hearts with their impeccable storyline. Ardent fans are loving the complexities of Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi's relationship. In the upcoming episode, you will witness how Armaan needs to make a difficult choice between Abhira and family on Dadisa's insistence. Take a look at the drama in the upcoming episodes below. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rohit Purohit shares FIRST GLIMPSE of new Armaan and Ruhi; THIS Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress replaces Pratiksha Honmukhe

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, Poddar family's kid comes to Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan's (Shehzada Dhami)room to apologize to the former. However, they see Armaan and Abhira staring into each other's eyes. The kids knock on the door and ask if they should come back later. Abhira and Armaan feel a bit awkward as they are caught in the act. The kids later apologize to Abhira for their inappropriate behavior during the Dadisa's court fiasco. Abhira easily forgives them, which makes the kids happier. Later, the entire Poddar family is seen dancing, celebrating the end of all the courtroom case drama. Dadisa then stops the celebrations and immediately says that Abhira needs to leave the house as she is not suitable to stay in the Poddar family.

Dadisa also tells Armaan that he too needs to leave as she knows that he won't leave Abhira's side, hence it's better if he leaves the house too. Abhira breaks down and apologizes to Dadisa, stating not to remove Armaan as whatever wrong happened, it happened only because of her. Armaan, on the other hand, is trying to convince Dadisa to not remove him and Abhira from the house, and it seems he successfully convinces Dadisa to do so.

In the upcoming episode, you will also witness how Dadisa, who goes to raise her hand on Kiara as she misbehaves with her, accidentally slaps Abhira. Later, Ruhi asks Armaan who did he actually choose, Abhira or his family when she told him to make a choice. Abhira overhears the conversation and asks Armaan that although they are now leaving the house, she still wants to know what decision he made.

What was Armaan's decision? Did he actually choose Abhira over family, or did he decide to sacrifice his wife for his loved ones? Armaan's answer will certainly bring major drama in the show.