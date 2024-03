Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in an interesting mode. The show is getting all the attention for the interesting twists and turns coming up. We recently saw how Kaveri Poddar aka Dadisa was accused of burning the house of poor people for a piece of land. A case was filed against her and Abhira took up the case against Dadisa leaving the Poddars shocked. Abhira works at Dev Shikhawat's law firm and she had to stand against Dadisa. Dadisa was angry and made Armaan stand against Abhira in the case. She told Abhira that she would have to leave her career if she lost the case. Abhira agreed and in this period she had to face the hatred of the Poddar family and Armaan as well. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira is a better character than Akshara; Five compelling reasons why we believe so

Armaan's sister Charu works with Dev Shikhawat as well and she loves him. Hence, she tried to steal some papers related to the case from Armaan. However, Abhira was blamed for it and she had to face a lot of accusations. However, during the court hearing, Abhira came out with the truth. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Vineet Raina talks about Abhira Vs Armaan courtroom scenes; reveals there will be high drama ahead

She brought out the truth about Dadisa and revealed that she was not the culprit. She proved that it was the builder who had done all this and tried to frame Dadisa in the matter. Abhira found out the truth and proved Dadisa innocent. Even though Dev's firm lost the case but he praised Abhira for being loyal and honest with her work.

Armaan choses Abhira over Ruhi

Armaan felt guilty for not trusting Abhira but Dadisa is still angry with Abhira. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Dadisa will blame Abhira of keeping her career first and spoiling her family's image. Dadisa will throw Abhira out of the house and tell Armaan that he will also have to leave if he wants to carry out his responsibility towards Abhira.

Ruhi will be shocked to hear about Armaan and Abhira leaving the house and staying together. Ruhi wants Armaan in her life and hence she will ask Armaan to chose family and leave Abhira.

Armaan will be left shocked and depressed with what decision to take. However, as per ABP news (Saas Bahu Aur Saazish), Armaan will chose Abhira and ditch Ruhi. He will decide to be with his wife, Abhira. However, Abhira will ask him to chose his family but Armaan will chose her. It will be interesting to see how will Ruhi react and whether this will be the start of Abhira and Armaan's love story.

