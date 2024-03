Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting all the love from the audience. The TRPs of the show have been brilliant and it has been running for 15 years. The show has a massive fan following. In the recent episodes, we saw how Abhira stands against Dadisa in the court. Abhira fights the case against Dadisa from her law firm. Some villagers accuse Dadisa of burning their house for a piece of land. Dev Shikhawat was given the case and he handed it over to his intern, Abhira. Dadisa and the Poddars were upset with Abhira for taking up the case against Dadisa. Dadisa made Armaan stand against her and even said that Abhira will have to leave her career if she loses. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Vs Jhanak: Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi reacts to Hiba Nawab starrer surpassing the Rajan Shahi show on TRP charts

A lot of issues happened between Armaan and Abhira due to this case. Charu who is in love with Dev tried to steal proofs from Armaan's room and the blame was put on Abhira. Armaan was upset with Abhira was using this way. However, soon we saw how Abhira saved Dadisa by finding out the truth instead of trying to win the case.

Vineet Raina reveals there will be high drama in the show ahead

In the upcoming episodes, we will see Dev Shikhawat praising Abhira for finding out the truth and not trying to hide things. We will also see Abhira apologising to Dadisa for misunderstanding her. Now, Vineet Raina aka Dev has opened up about the courtroom drama. He spoke to Telly bytes about the upcoming twists as well.

He said that it was an amazing twist where Kaveri Poddar was not the real culprit and it was the builder who burnt the houses of the poor villagers. He also shared that it was Dev who had advised Abhira to fight the case with honesty. He said that his firm lost the case but then also won because they brought the truth out.

Vineet Raina further spoke about the upcoming twist. He said that there will be high drama in the upcoming episodes. He heard the upcoming story recently and his head is spinning 360 degrees as it is an amazing story ahead. He asked the audience not to miss the episodes as there will be major twists and turns.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Rishabh Jaiswal, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Kumaar, Vineet Raina, Sandeep Rajora, Anita Raj, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Sharon Varma, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Sikandar Kharbanda, and Manthan Setia.