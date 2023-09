Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the news since a long time. A lot is happening in the show and outside as well. While the interesting storyline of the show has impressed the audience, people are worried about the rumours that are going around. It is being said that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to have a generation leap soon. Also Read - Anupamaa to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, top 10 upcoming twists in top TV shows this week

It will take a leap of 20 years and post the leap many actors will leave. As per reports, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod aka Abhimanyu and Akshara will also leave the show. Abhimanyu and Akshara aka #AbhiRa's love story will come to an end.

However, producer Rajan Shahi had confirmed that nobody will leave so soon. But the rumours kept coming. The actors have always maintained that they have no news about the leap or any big change in the show.

Shaheer Sheikh approached for YRKKH?

But there are reports that #AbhiRa will end and we will see Abhir’s story taking the lead. Abhir will be the main character post leap. And as per reports, Shaheer Sheikh has been approached to play Abhir. There have been many reports of the actor being confirmed for the lead role.

However, now Shaheer Sheikh has reacted to the news. Speaking to Etimes, he said that nobody has approached him for the show from the production house till now. Well, which means the lead is not fixed yet.

A leap in YRKKH

A source close to the show spoke to Etimes and said that the time leap is happening for sure and all the actors have been informed about it in advance. The show will take a leap in November or maybe in December.

It was also reported that Karan Kundrra has been approached for the show but nothing is confirmed yet. Talking about Shaheer, he has worked with Rajan Shahi earlier with Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. It was the spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shaheer played the role of Abir Rajvansh in the show and was paired opposite Rhea Sharma. Shaheer also did Rajan Shahi’s Woh Toh Hai Albelaa with Hiba Nawab.