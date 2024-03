Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: In a shocking turn of events, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe have been replaced by Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani as Armaan and Ruhi. While ardent fans of the Rajan Shahi show are taking their time to digest the sudden replacement of their favourite characters, Rohit Purohit's wife, Sheena Bajaj, can't stop thanking God and celebrating her husband's recent victory. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running and successful shows on Indian television, and to grab an opportunity to play a lead role in it is certainly not a small thing. In order to celebrate this joyous occasion, the actress did a very special gesture for her husband. Check out the pictures below. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Netizens react to Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani replacing Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe as Armaan, Ruhi

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News and TV News updates Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Spoiler: Armaan takes a stand for his wife against Dadisa, latter slaps Abhira due to THIS reason

Sheena Bajaj's celebration for her husband Rohit Purohit bagging the Rajan Shahi show is truly adorable

Since the announcement of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe being replaced by Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani as Armaan and Ruhi was made, ardent fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are in shock. But Sheena Bajaj, who is also a renowned television actress, is on cloud nine. She also posted a series of pictures of Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani's first look from the Rajan Shahi show. The actress, like a loving wife, also performed a small ritual where she made sure that her husband's newfound happiness doesn't get jeopardized by an evil eye. Rohit posted a video on his respective social media handle where Sheena is coming with a diya in her hand. Sheena reposted the video and captioned it, 'To the biggest show ever in the history of prime time star plus male lead, Nazar Utrana to banta hai.' Check out the pictures below. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rohit Purohit shares FIRST GLIMPSE of new Armaan and Ruhi; THIS Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress replaces Pratiksha Honmukhe

As of now, neither Shehzada Dhami nor Pratiksha Honmukhe has released any official statement about their exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, their co-star Shruti Ulfat and Rishabh Jaiswal have opened up about the sudden exit of the actors. While Shruti openly stated that both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were indeed unprofessional, Rishabh called the makers' decision of removing them a fair one.

Here's a video of TV actors who rejected the role of Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai below: