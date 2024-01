Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been running since 15 years. The show is still one of the most loved and top-rated shows. The story of the show began with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra aka Akshara and Naitik as the leads. Later, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi took over as Kartik and Naira. Post that the third generation had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod as Abhimanyu and Akshara. Currently, we have Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the leads. The first generation of Hina Khan and Karan Mehra went on for eight years. The story of Akshara and Naitik is still quite popular. Also Read - TRP Report Week 2: Anupamaa rules, Bigg Boss 17 and Imlie improve; Hiba Nawab starrer Jhanak throws Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah out of Top 10

Now, Karan Mehra will be seen in Mehndi Wala Ghar. Along with him, Shehzad Shaikh is also a part of that show. Shehzad played the role of Naksh in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, Shehzad entered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai much later after Karan had left the show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Raj Anadkat shares pictures in a new look; fans feel he is 'Perfect as Abhir Birla'

Shehzad Shaikh praises Karan Mehra and Hina Khan

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Shehzad revealed if he spoke to Karan about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai being a common factor between them. He said that he did not get the time to speak to Karan about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He further said that Karan Mehra and Hina Khan set the foundation of the show for eight years. He added that the others are now getting the fruits of it.

Shehzad said, "If you go to see Karan Mehra and Hina Khan set the foundation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for eight years. After that, people are literally taking pay cheque after pay cheque and are building on top and are enjoying the fruits of their labor."

He further added that he feels grateful to Karan because he did the show which gave others the opportunity to play a role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shehzad said that he did the role of Naksh which went on for three years. He said that the others also did work hard but he has huge respect for Karan.

