Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have made us all love Abhimanyu and Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show is running for 14 years but still people love it. However, the end of Abhimanyu and Akshara has left many fans disappointed. The story of Abhimanyu and Akshara ended in just two years and people wanted more of their story in the show. The abrupt end of the story made fans angry and they started trolling the show's makers. The trolling went on for the new actors, Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla as well. The new cast of the show also had to face the hatred of fans.

The story of Abhira and Armaan has begun but the TRPs of the show have been low. The TRPs went down ever since Harshad and Pranali have left. Shehzada has been compared to Harshad Chopda many times. Shehzada has now opened up about the comparisons made between him and Harshad.

Shehzada on being compared to Harshad Chopda

Speaking to ETimes, Shehzada Dhami said that actors who featured in the previous seasons, did a great job. He added, "I am just carrying forward the legacy." He further said that there will be comparisons always but there is no point in talking about how pressuring it is or whether they will be able to prove themselves or not.

Shehzada reacts to online trolling

He said that they have been working hard and the rest should be left to destiny. He also spoke about the online trolling he and Samridhii are facing. He said that he understand people are attached to the last generation actors but they will soon get over it and accept us. He said he doesn't care about the nasty comments.

He further said that when you do TV, it needs a lot of hardwork and there are times when they do not get a single holiday. However, he is happy to be a part of this medium.

Talking about the new cast, apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, the show also stars Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe are also in the new story.