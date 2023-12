Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most successful running shows on television. The makers are busy bringing up major twists and turns in their upcoming show to spice up the drama in the plot. The show recently underwent a generation leap and an entire new cast of actors was brought on board. But, it seems as if the audience is not impressed with their new cast and the new storyline. The show has been out of the top 5 most watched TV shows list post-leap. For all latest entertainment news check out BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Did you know these popular TV actors rejected the role of Abhimanyu which went to Harshad Chopda? [Watch Video]

In an interview with TimesofIndia TV, actor Shehzada Dhami who is currently seen playing the role of Armaan in the show spoke his heart out getting trolled and compared with Harshad Chopda. The actor said that actors who were part of the previous season gave their best and he is just taking the legacy forward. He even said that there is no point in talking about the pressure or about whether they will be able to prove themselves or not. Shehzada said that they are working hard and the rest should be left to destiny.

Well, the new cast of the show has been facing severe trolls after Harshad and Pranali left the show. Shehzada spilled beans about facing trolling and said that he understands that viewers are still attached to the last generation’s actors, but he strongly feels that they will get over it soon and will connect with their story. He even said that he does not care about the nasty comments.

Shehzada has been part of three shows and says that being a television actor is not at all easy as it requires a lot of hard work. He even said that he is happy to be part of this medium and feels lucky to have bagged this role.