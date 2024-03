Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami play the lead roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It is the fourth generation story and it is getting all the love. People are loving the way the story of Abhira and Armaan is shaping up. Both the actors have impressed everyone with their performances. Abhira and Armaan have now become the favourite of many. Shehzada Dhami has been amazing as Armaan Poddar. Shehzadad has been a part of TV shows like Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Shubh Shagun, Choti Sarrdaarni and more. However, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has got him more love and popularity. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Vineet Raina reveals why he took up the show; talks about his character in the Samridhii Shukla starrer

Shehzada talks about spirituality

Shehzada spoke to India Forums and shared if he believed in Spirituality. Shehzada said that he believes in God and he firmly believes in God's existence and the notion that He listens to your prayers and bestows upon you what you deserve. He also added that he does not believe in mysticism and the world of occult practices.

Shehzada further said that he is someone who gets confused easily. He said when he is given a choice between two things, he gets confused and overthinks. Shehzada spoke about his intuition power and revealed how it always works.

Shehzada believes in the concept of Nazar

He shared, "Yes, I do have a strong intuition power; I'd agree with that. Not long ago, I was driving somewhere, and I had a strong gut feeling that I would have a car accident that day. And that feeling was so intense; believe me, it actually happened."

He also said that he believes in the concept of nazar. He shared that one should not disclose their plans to anyone until they materialize, as doing so might jinx them. He said that he never informs anything to anyone until it turns out to be true.

He said that this happened in case of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shehzada revealed that he did not let anyone know that he is doing the show. He did not even inform his mother and only told her the news when the promo came out. Well, this is something interesting.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Vineet Raina, Sandeep Kumaar, Anita Raj, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, and Manthan Setia.