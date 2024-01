Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the most popular TV shows currently. After Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla have taken over as leads. The story revolves around these two who got married to fulfil the last wish of Akshara. Pratiksha Honmukhe plays the role of Ruhi, Neil and Aarohi's daughter. Shehzada plays the role of Armaan while Samridhii is Abhira. Now, Ruhi is in love with Armaan who is married to Abhira. There is a love triangle but Ruhi is married to Rohit who is Armaan's brother. While a lot of drama unfolds in the show, there are rumours doing the rounds of gossip mills that something is brewing between Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. But in a latest interview, they have reacted to the same. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Did Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan unfollow each other on Instagram?

Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe break silence on dating rumours

In a conversation with Telly Talk, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe stated that they are not bothered by these rumours. The actress mentioned that they know the bond that they share and they don't find the need to justify to the others. She said that people will think what they want to think and they cannot shut everyone up. They will behave the way they are, they are good friends and nothing will have an effect on their friendship. Shehzada Dhami said that he isn't affected by these rumours. He added that he doesn't want to dwell much on it, as everything is personal. He laughingly said, 'Charcha karo hamare baare mein'. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pratiksha Honmukhe feels Ruhi is not negative; reveals she is close to THIS actor on set

What is happening in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

Meanwhile, the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is about Rohit going missing. Everyone is trying to locate him and investigation is on. In today's episode, we saw Armaan and Abhira encouraging Aryan to go and play the hockey match even though Dadi ma doesn't like it. As they reach the hockey ground, Aryan loses the stick given to him by Rohit. Abhira manages the situation and gets Aryan to play. Dadi also reaches the ground to confront Armaan and Abhira. But gets emotional seeing picture of Rohit on the hockey stick.

In the upcoming episodes, fans are expecting Armaan and Abhira will grow closer and finally cupid will hit these two.

