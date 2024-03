Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: In a significant development for the television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe have been terminated from the show by the production house DKP. This decision marks a notable change in the cast lineup and has sparked interest among fans and industry observers. For further information, the official statement released by DKP regarding this matter can be accessed. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla hints towards a MAJOR twist around the Holi track, ‘Fans should wait and...' [Exclusive]

Rajan Shahi's Directors Kut Production, known for its exemplary work culture and professionalism on sets, currently has two successful shows airing on Star Plus: Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. With a reputation built on goodwill and dedication, the production house has always prioritized maintaining a positive work environment.

However, recent events have prompted Directors Kut Production to take a firm stance against unprofessional behavior displayed by two actors from the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shehzada Dhami, portraying the character Armaan, and Pratiksha Honmukhe, in the role of Roohi.

Shehzada Dhami's disregard for work ethics became evident from day one, as he consistently threw tantrums and mistreated the crew. Despite efforts to address the issue, his behavior persisted, disrupting the harmonious work atmosphere that Directors Kut Production strives to maintain. Pratiksha Honmukhe who was a newcomer groomed by the production house wasn't living up to the expectation as per the character requirement.

In light of these actions, Directors Kut Production has terminated Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. Producer Rajan Shahi always maintains that nobody is bigger than the show not even the producer and it is a collective team efforts which makes the show.

Replacements for both the characters will be announced shortly.

As of now, no official statement from Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe has been released. The above news is definitely a big shock for all the ardent fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.