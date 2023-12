Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod were loved in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The story of Abhimanyu and Akshara entertained the audience for two years. The end of this story disappointed everyone and netizens did not wish the generation leap to happen. The new story of the show began with Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the leads. They play Abhira and Armaan in the show. However, the new story has not got a good response from the audience. Back then, after Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad, Pranali took over. But they were accepted easily and quickly by fans. The TRPs grew for the show after Abhimanyu and Akshara's story started. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami starrer in trouble? Makers get notice from channel due to low TRPs?

But the case with Abhira and Armaan is different. People have not yet accepted the new faces and the new story. People are still talking about Harshad and Pranali and do not want the new generation. The TRPs of the show have been very low. The show is no more among the top five shows on TRP charts.

Shehzada reacts to the hatred he and Samridhii are getting

Now, Shehzada Dhami has reacted to the hatred he and Samridhii Shukla has received. Speaking to India Forums, Shehzada said that he been wanting to address this question in an interview and wants to tell the audience that they are working incredibly hard, sometimes for 12 hours, sometimes for 16 hours. He added that they do not get sleep sometimes.

He added that the audience have loved the last three generations which is fair but the new actors have been chosen because the makers felt they are qualified. Shehzada added, "If we were chosen for this show, if we were considered qualified enough to carry the legacy forward, then I'd like to ask the audience, why the hatred towards us? When we came to Mumbai or entered this industry, we had dreams. This opportunity is significant for us, and we are putting in our best efforts to entertain the audience." This is a big story in TV news.

Shehzada requests the audience to not hate them atleast

He further said that it is not just money that an actor wants, the actors also want the love from the audience. He requested the audience to love them as well. Shehzada said that people should continue loving the older generation but give them space also.

He further requested everyone not to hate them atleast if they can't love them as they are working diligently to give their best and entertain the audience. He also said that they are striving hard, and if they can reach even 70 percent of what Harshad and Pranali have done, they will be extremely grateful.

New cast of YRKKH

Talking about the new cast, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, Pratiksha Honmukhe are also a part of it.