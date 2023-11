Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting all the love. The show will take a generation leap now and new actors will enter the show. Yes, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will no longer be a part of the show. Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami, Shruti Ulfat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sandeep Baswana, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Gaurav Sharma, Pratiksha Honmukhe will be a part of the new story. The new story will be of Armaan and Abhira. The promo of the new story released and we saw Abhira wishing to be a lawyer like her mother. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Anupamaa actor Rishabh Jaiswal to play Abhira's brother-in-law; shares interesting details about his role

On the other hand, Armaan wishes the best for his family while Ruhi wants to be his wife. However, we see Abhira ends up marrying Armaan and Ruhi marries his brother Rohit. Abhira enters the Poddar family who do not let women of the house work. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Emotional Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod express their feelings on the last day of shoot

Abhimanyu and Akshara fans do not want #AbhiRa to end

The promo has been quite interesting and fans are waiting for the new journey. However, many of Akshara and Abhimanyu fans are not happy with this. They want to see more of Abhimanyu and Akshara’s story. Harshad and Pranali have a massive fan following and it is difficult for many to bid goodbye to their favourite on-screen jodi. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and others; here's what the former star cast is doing now

Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shuklaa will now play the lead roles. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has given iconic jodis to television industry. Be it Hina Khan-Karan Mehra as Akshara-Naitik, Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi as Kartik-Naira or Harshad-Pranali as Abhimanyu-Akshara, all three jodis have created magic on-screens.

A big responsibility for Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla

Shehzada and Samridhii have a huge responsibility to take this legacy forward. Speaking to India Forums, Shehzada revealed if he and Samridhii will be accepted by Harshad and Pranali fans.

He shared that every journey starts somewhere. The first, second, and third generations all had their beginnings and the fourth generation is starting now. Shehzada said that he has faith in the talented writers, directors, and creatives behind the show.

Shehzada wants audience to give them a chance

He added, “The individuals who contributed to the show's successful run in the previous generations are equally committed this time. So, I believe the audience should give the new generation a chance and tune in to the show.”

He further spoke about his character in the show. He explained that he will be playing Armaan Poddar’s role in the show who is India's top advocate, renowned for never losing a single case. However, for Armaan, the most significant feat is to win his grandmother's heart.