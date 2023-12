Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are no longer a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but fans are not happy with this. They are trolling the makers for ending the story of Abhimanyu and Akshara in just two years. People did not like this and hence have been bashing the makers and have not yet accepted the new cast wholeheartedly. The new cast also has been receiving negative messages. However, a few have also started loving the new duo, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami. Abhira and Armaan's story is slowly connecting with the audience. Shehzada and Samridhii have worked in TV shows before. Shehzada was seen in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Shubh Shagun, Choti Sarrdaarni. Samridhii was seen in Saavi Ki Sawari. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Armaan decides to leave Poddar family for Abhira; Kaveri makes evil plans to separate them

Shehzada has been loved for his performance as Armaan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, speaking to India Forums, he spoke about how he landed in the role of Armaan and why he never even revealed he has been finalised for the role to his mother. Also Read - ITA Awards 2023: Where and when to watch Harshad Chopda, Rupali Ganguly, Aditi Sharma and others winning big

Shehzada Dhami reveals how he got Armaan's role

He said that he was involved in mock shoots for around 6-7 shows when he got Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. When he received the offer for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai he was in a mock shoot and was told that he was finalised for Rajan Shahi's show but had no idea which show it was. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shehzada Dhami aka Armaan reacts to being compared to Harshad Chopda; says 'I don't care...'

It was later during a meeting when he came to know that he was being considered for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, after being finalised, he told his mother about him doing the show. She was genuinely excited and expressed that she is an avid viewer of the show.

Shehzada did not tell his mother about YRKKH until the promo was released

However, Shehzada said that he disclosed this information only after his promo was released. He further revealed the reason of why he did so. He said, "I have a personal belief that when you desire something, excessive discussion about it tends to hinder its manifestation. I believe jitni charcha karo na us chiz ki jo aapko chaiye, wo nahi hogi." He said that he believes keeping things secret and sharing it only when the time is right.

Apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe are also a part of the new cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.