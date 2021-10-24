Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi aka Kartik and Naira/Sirat left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently. It is difficult to accept the fact that they are no longer a part of the show. Apart from Mohsin and Shivangi, Aarambh Tehran, Siddharth Dubey, Simran Khanna and Harsha Khandeparkar also left the show. Now, it is also confirmed that Shilpa Raizada aka Surekha Goenka has also quit the show. In an interview with TellyChakkar, Shilpa Raizada spoke about her journey in the show. She said that the show has been a part of her life and it was a habit to get up everyday and go to the sets. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mayank Arora to play Kairav in the show; names his favourite co-star from the set

"Shilpa and Surekha had turned synonymous. Earlier, there were so many people in the show, while talking I am missing those old days, the whole journey is unexplainable in words. Now, the whole drift on leaving the show will transform into realisation soon. It has surely been an impeccable journey for me, "she added. She was also asked to name one scene she will always remember. Shilpa said that the recent scenes that she did will always be with her even though they were the negative side of Surekha. She also revealed whom she will miss the most on sets.

Shilpa said, "I am surely going to miss Ali the most, Ali Hasan Turabi we spent the most time together as he played my husband in the show. We practically began the show together, so the whole journey revolved around him and with him in the show. Apart from him, I will surely miss Shivangi, Swatiji, Mohsin and the whole Goenka family." Talking about the new changes, in the latest promo we see Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu, Pranali Rathod as Akshara and Karishma Sawant as Aarohi. Along with them, we will also see Tu Sooraj Main Sanjh Piyaji actor Mayank Arora playing the role of Kairav in the show.