Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting all the love. The show has been running for 15 years and is still the favourite of many. The fourth generation of the show is going on and the story of Abhira and Armaan has grabbed attention. Armaan loved Ruhi but had to marry Abhira because he had promised his mentor, Akshara that he will always be with Abhira. Akshara died while Armaan and gave her daughter to him. Ruhi had to marry Armaan's brother Rohit. However, soon Rohit comes to know that Ruhi doesn't love him and also that she had a past with his brother, Armaan. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi to throw a Valentine's party at the Poddar house; Is this her new plan to separate Armaan and Abhira?

Rohit was shocked and depressed knowing the truth. Hence, he just disappeared from the Poddar house. His car was found fallen off a cliff and everyone thought he is dead. However, his body was never found and hence Dadisa believes he is alive. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more: Top 7 TV shows that banked heavily on love triangles to boost TRPs

Shivam on how YRKKH gave a boost to his career

Shivam Khajuria who plays Rohit had earlier informed fans that he is not quitting the show and will be back shooting after two months. Shivam has now opened up about this show has helped his career. Speaking to Telly Chakkar, Shivam said that it has been more than 15 years now and it feels amazing to be a part of a prestigious show.

He said that he is getting a lot of love for his character in just one month of his stint in the show. He also said that the show has given a boost to his career and helped him to reach out to the audience’s hearts. He further spoke about whom he misses on the set and about his bond with co-stars.

Shivam on his bond with costars

He said, "I am currently not shooting but still Anita Raj and I connect regularly. Samridhii Shukla is also very sweet." He shared that everyone is friends on the sets but they do have a close knit group.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Gaurav Sharma, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, Manthan Setia, Pratiksha Honmukhe.