Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is everyone's favourite right now. The new story of Abhira and Armaan was not much liked in the beginning. But now, it has touched the hearts of the audience. In the story, we have seen Armaan and Ruhi love each other but Ruhi married Armaan's brother Rohit. Armaan got married to Abhira to fulfill the promise given to Akshara. He promised to protect her and make her a successful lawyer. Armaan and Abhira make a deal that they will stay together only till Abhira gets a job. However, Ruhi is jealous of their friendship and was ignoring Rohit. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari Singh announces second pregnancy; flaunts baby bump in dance video

Rohit soon came to know and he just went away from the Poddar house. The Poddar family got to know that Rohit's car was fallen off a mountain and he is no more. But Shivam Khajuria who plays Rohit had confirmed that he would return to the show. Recently, we saw the Poddar family accepting Rohit's death and letting Ruhi get married again. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira shares fun side of working on the show

Shivam Khajuria talks about how life changed post joining YRKKH

The talks about Ruhi's marriage with Manav have begun. BollywoodLife spoke to Shivam and he revealed that he will return soon as Rohit. He had shared that his return would bring a lot of twists and turns in the story. During the conversation, Shivam also revealed how life changed for him post joining Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

He said, "A lot of things have changed. It is a top show, it is running for the past 15 years and just to be a part of that show is a blessing. On my professional end, a lot of things have changed. But when it is a big show, people thing there will be a lot of pressure and even I was thinking how will it be and how will the atmosphere be on sets. However, when I came on sets, the atmosphere and the people were so friendly, and positive. I got a relaxed atmosphere and the DKP team will let you do your work. If they have chosen you for a certain role, they will let you do it. I have experienced a lot of good things here. I have grown mentally after joining this team."

