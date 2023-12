Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the leading shows. As per the TRP report of week 51, it is in the top three. Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are in the ruling and the third spot has been taken by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show has taken a leap and now Samriddhi Shukla and Shezada Dhami are leading Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Samriddhi plays the role of Abhira, daughter of Akshara and Abhimanyu that was played by Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda. Shivam Khajuria has also entered the show and he plays the role of Rohit. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira expresses excitement on bouncing back in Top 5; says 'I knew it...'

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp for you get all the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates. Also Read - TRP Report Week 51: America sequence helps Anupamaa get back to the top; gives tough fight to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit talks about bagging the show

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivam Khajuria aka Rohit plays the role of Shehzada Dhami's brother. In the show, Rohit is married to character Ruhi who is actually in love with Armaan played by Shehzada. The story has already got audiences hooked to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, in an interview with TellyChakkar, Shivam revealed how his friends and family reacted to his entry. An elated Shivam mentioned that bagging the show was like winning an Oscar for him. He said that he informed his sister first and she was quite excited. He said that they have watched Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai since the first generation. Shivam also revealed why he kept the news of bagging Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hidden from his friends. The actor said that it was when his scenes got telecasted that people got to know about it. The actor was quoted saying, "They were very happy. Actually when the scenes started telecasting they got to know. I had not told anyone that I am shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They all told me how I have reached a good level and that I know how to act. I responded saying that yes, it has taken a lot of hardwork. Otherwise, they used to just troll me." Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler: Rohit gets Armaan arrested in fake case; seeks revenge over Ruhi's betrayal?

Trending Now

Here's a look at stars who rejected Harshad Chopda's role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Rohit causing trouble in Abhira and Armaan's life. There are differences between the two brothers but we see that the two manage to patch up. Now everyone is in the mood to celebrate the New Year.