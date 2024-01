Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the new story has begun with Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami as the leads. Apart from them, the show also stars Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe. As per the story, Armaan and Ruhi fell in love with each other during their trip to Mussoorie. Armaan also met Akshara there. She is his mentor and he respects her a lot. Armaan had many fights with Akshara's daughter, Abhira. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Ruhi's bold move; to ask Armaan to move on with her as Rohit disappears after his car falls down a bridge

However, he and Ruhi decide to get married when things take an ugly turn. Ruhi is forced to marry Rohit, who is Armaan's younger brother. Armaan gets married to Abhira to fulfill Akshara's last wish. Rohit truly loves Ruhi but soon comes to know that she loved another guy. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rajan Shahi reveals getting hate mail directed at daughter; says 'It was really below the belt'

Rohit goes missing

Rohit tries to find who the guy is and comes to know that it was Armaan. Rohit gets hurt and is shocked to know that even Armaan did not inform him. He celebrated the New Year with family but later went missing. Everyone has been searching for him. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and more: Love triangles, repetitive plots – Things we don't want in Top TV shows in 2024

Now, the Poddars will find out that Rohit's car met with an accident. The Poddars have assumed that Rohit is dead. Many felt that he will be leaving the show soon. Shivam Khajuria has now revealed if he is leaving the show. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Shivam said that he will be back next month.

Shivam said that he had already told the makers that he needs a break in January because of his prior commitments and the track has been introduced to accommodate that. He had informed the makers of his unavailability in January before he signed the show and the makers were considerate enough to adjust the storyline accordingly.

Shivam said that Rohit going missing was pre-planned. He added, "I want to tell all my fans that my character will soon return to the show with a bang and a high-voltage drama." He added that he will be returning to the show next month itself.