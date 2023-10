Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon take a generation leap. Yes, the story of Abhimanyu and Akshara is ending soon and fans are quite emotional about it. People have loved how Akshara and Abhimanyu’s love story was written. Harshad and Pranali’s exit is definitely the saddest news for all #AbhiRa fans. The new generation story will revolve around Akshara and Abhinav’s daughter, Abhira. Abhira will become a lawyer like her mother. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shiv Shakti and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twists today

Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami will be playing the lead roles in the show. Apart from them, the show will also star Shruti Ulfat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sandeep Baswana, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Gaurav Sharma, Pratiksha Honmukhe. This is currently a big story in Entertainment News. Not much is known about the characters of the new generation. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Abhira, Ruhi to end up as Devrani and Jethani; follow Akshara, Abhimanyu story?

Shivam Khajuria opens up about bagging YRKKH

Kumkum Bhagya actor Shivam Khajuria opened up about his character from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and how he bagged the show. Speaking to Etimes, Shivam revealed he had left Kumkum Bhagya as there was not much left to do with his negative role. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira to stay in Kasauli with Akshara? Here's all that you need to know about the leap

He mentioned that he was not in talks for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai when in quit Kumkum Bhagya. Shivam revealed he has started shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but his episode will air a bit later. He shared that he will be playing the parallel lead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Shivam Khajuria talks about his role in YRKKH

He further shared some details about his role. He said that he will be playing the role of Rohit. He will be Armaan’s step brother in the show. They both will be from the Poddar family. He added that his character Rohit will not have good relations with his father but will share a close bond with his step brother.

Well, this sounds like Abhimanyu and Neil’s story from the third generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As per reports, the new generation story will also have the Goenka family continuing while the Birlas will no longer be a part of the show.

Harshad, Pranali, Karishma and others will reportedly shoot for the last episode of the show on October 30.