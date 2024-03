Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running television shows. The TRPs of the show are also quite decent and people love the new story of Abhira and Armaan. As per the story, Armaan and Ruhi loved each other. However, Ruhi married Armaan's brother, Rohit and Armaan had to marry Abhira. Armaan and Abhira's marriage happened because it was Akshara's last wish. She wanted to secure Abhira from Yuvraj. However, Armaan and Abhira make a deal that they will get separated once Abhira becomes a successful laywer. But Ruhi is upset with Armaan's bond with Abhira. She kept ignoring Rohit and soon, Rohit learned about Ruhi and Armaan. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Shattered Armaan falls asleep on Abhira's shoulders; love confession is on its way?

He was depressed and suddenly went missing. His car was found fallen off a mountain cliff and everyone thought he is dead. However, Dadisa decided not to believe the news until she found Rohit's body. However, now, the Poddars have started accepting the fact that Rohit is no more. Dadisa even set Ruhi free and allowed Manish Goenka to get Ruhi married again.

Shivam Khajuria reveals if Rohit will return to the show

Earlier, Shivam Khajuria who played the role of Rohit had said that he is going on a leave and hence, Rohit's character was missing. He had shared that he will be back but the story of Rohit's death being accepted left fans confused if he is returning.

However, Shivam spoke to BollywoodLife and clarified. He said, "Mai jaldi ane wala hu. Jaise bhi aunga but bahut accha track ane wala hai. Jaldi hi aaunga. Poddars ne show mein Rohit ki death ko accept kar liya hai. But in TV shows when you accept death only then the twist starts. Now, that they have accepted the death, twists will happen soon. Rohit will be back with fun, drama and intensity. Intensity bhi ayega aur bahut bada jhatka lagega."

Shivam reveals if Rohit will change post returning

We also asked him if Rohit will change after returning as he knows the truth about Ruhi and Armaan. Shivam shared, "You never know if Rohit will change or not. A lot of things are going on in Rohit's head. There is no clue with what thoughts will Rohit return. It is too early to predict Rohit now. Rohit's wife Ruhi went away from him and now she is even getting married and Rohit's brother used to love his wife, so all these things are in Rohit's head. But there is also a thing about family as Armaan is his brother and Ruhi is his wife. So, with what intentions he will return will be understood only in the show."