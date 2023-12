Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rajan Shahi's show has given success to many actors. Be it Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Moshin Khan, Pranali Rathod or others, every actor has earned name, fame and monetary benefits from the show. YRKKH recently took a leap after which the fourth generation was introduced. Actors Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami plays the lead role of Abhira and Armaan respectively. The highlight of this new cast is that apart from leads viewers are equally loving other characters. One such character people have completely fallen in love with is Rohit which is played by the talented actor Shivam Khajuria. Recently an unseen audition tape of Shivam has caught everyone's attention.

Shivam Khajuria plays the role of Rohit in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has previously appeared in shows like Mann Sundar and Molkki. He was also a part of a web series called Charmsukh which was released in 2019. In the Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer show, Rohit's character is married to Ruhi. Ruhi loves Armaan but as fate had it Ruhi got married to Rohit and Armaan wedded Abhira. The complexity of the relationship is current highlight of the show.

Shivam has often been appreciated for the way he is portraying the character of Rohit. Recently Shivam's audition video has gone viral. One look at the below video and you can sense why audience love him as an actor. The audition clip is of 3 years old. Shivam made the video when he was asked to audition for a psycho character. He has certainly nailed the part of being a psychic character and we hope he soon gets cast for the same role.

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the fourth generation is now getting recognition and applause from the audience. Post the leap it was difficult for the new actors to win audience hearts however eventually the story did connect with the viewers and now the show is performing exceptionally well.