Talks about Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been doing rounds. It has also been reported that post their exit, we will see new lead pair in the show who will take the story forward. This news has left fans disappointed as Mohsin and Shivangi have won hearts as Kartik-Naira/Sirat. They both have been an important part of the show since a long time but now it's time to say goodbye to Kartik and Naira/Sirat. The source also shared that they will be shooting for the last episode on October 8. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have a massive fan following and their leaving the show will surely affect the TRPs of the show. This is the third big change in the show after Karan Mehra-Hina Khan aka Naitik-Akshara's exit and end of Naira's character.

Many fans have been saying that they will not watch the show if Mohsin and Shivangi aren't a part of it. Some even slammed the makers for doing this while some are requesting the lead actors not to leave. It seems their exit is going to be a difficult phase for the show. Now, a source close to the show spoke about how their exit will be difficult to accept but not impossible. The source said, "This news will surely leave everyone shocked. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are an integral part of the show. However, change is important and the makers do not want to lose out on creativity by stretching the story unnecessarily." But wouldn't it be difficult for fans to let go of Kaira and accept someone else? "Yes, it will be difficult to accept Mohsin and Shivangi's exit but not impossible. Earlier, when Hina Khan (Akshara) and Karan Mehra (Naitik) left, they too left fans in shock. But soon Mohsin-Shivangi as Kartik-Naira made a place in our hearts. The characters are so endearing that they will definitely win the audience over."

The source also said that pointed out that Hina and Karan were equally loved, but the audience that is watching Yeh Rishta right now is very active on social media and therefore, this change its impact will get amplified.