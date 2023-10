Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the talk of the town. Social media users are all talking about Abhimanyu and Akshara’s new story. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara was loved by the audience. We recently saw their separation where Akshara moved to Kasauli and married Abhinav. Abhinav passed away recently and now Akshara has finally made up her mind to marry Abhimanyu for her son, Abhir. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Abhimanyu to die saving Akshara? Abhir to lose his life before leap too?

The wedding is finally happening and fans are happy again about #AbhiRa reunion. Harshad and Pranali were praised for their mature love story in the show again. While fans were delighted about the reunion, there were reports that Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will quit the show after the leap.

Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu to die in YRKKH?

Later, it was said that Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu will die in a car accident along with Abhir. Pranali Rathod will be reportedly retained in the show. However, nothing was confirmed.

But now, the promo has finally released and we see Akshara waiting for Abhimanyu in the court to get married. Abhimanyu leaves his house with Abhir for their court marriage. However, before they reach the venue, Abhimanyu and Abhir meet with an accident.

Akshara also gets worried when Abhimanyu, Abhir’s picture falls from her hand along with the sindoor box.

Take a look at the latest promo of YRKKH:

Recently, it was also being said that Harshad Chopda will leave the show and new actors will soon take the lead. As per reports, Fahmaan Khan was approached to play the lead after Harshad leaves. But Fahmaan has said that he did not get an offer yet.

Later, reports suggested that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Randeep Rai will be playing the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the leap and Harshad’s exit.

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role before Harshad Chopda:

However, nothing has been confirmed yet about the big development about the new actors. As per reports, Tejasswi Prakash was also approached to play the female lead in the show after the generation leap.