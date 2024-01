Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the most-viewed Hindi TV shows. A lot of fans ardently follow the show produced by Rajan Shahi. Currently, Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are the leads. Samridhii plays the role of Abhira. She is Akshara and Abhimanyu's daughter, the characters that were played by Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda. It was Akshara's dying wish that Abhira gets married to Armaan. Since their wedding, the two have been living under one roof but not as husband and wife. Abhira is having a lot of trouble adjusting with his family members who are not willing to accept her. In the latest track, we see that Ruhi is making all the plans to win over Armaan and push Abhira out of his life. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Rohit returns but in critical state; will he bring Armaan-Ruhi close or start afresh?

Ruhi is married to Rohit Poddar who is Armaan's brother. However, she has feelings for Armaan and wants to be with him. Rohit has gone missing and she is using this opportunity to get close to Armaan. In the recent episode, we see that Armaan wants Ruhi to come back. While returning, their car suddenly stops and they have to take shelter in an isolated house. We see Armaan and Ruhi getting close and sharing a hug. However, he soon gets flashbacks and remembers that Ruhi is Rohit's wife. At home, Dadisa question Armaan. Abhira comes to his rescue and lies for him. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Armaan and Ruhi spend a night together; will Abhira know their truth?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist

In the new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Armaan questions why did Abhira lie to Dadisa for him. Abhira then says that everyone in the family knew that there was no meeting lined up for him thus she had to lie. She also reveals that while passing through an empty lane, she saw him with a girl. She did not realise that the girl was none other than Ruhi but she definitely saw them together. Armaan tries to hide Ruhi's identity by saying that the girl was his ex-girlfriend. Then we see Ruhi being all excited thinking that Armaan has finally fallen for her.

In the upcoming track, we may see that Rohit marks a return in Ruhi and Armaan's life. What will happen then? Will Armaan confess everything to Rohit?