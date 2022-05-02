Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SHOCKING TWIST: Akshara to get ANGRY with Abhimanyu at AbhiRa wedding due to THIS girl

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen an upward spike of late due to the AbhiRa wedding track, and no prizes for guessing that their marriage isn't going to go off smoothly. Here's the latest twists set to occur in the upcoming episode...