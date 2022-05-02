Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the longest running TV shows in the history of Indian television and continues to enjoy insane popularity among the audience. The latest wedding track of Abhimanyu and Akshara has again got the rabid fan-base of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai buzzing, with many hooked on to the recent episodes to see what latest twists and turns occur during Abhimanyu and Akshara's marriage ceremonies or as it's being now called on social media – the 'AbhiRa' wedding. Well, if you're among those then you've come to the right place as we got a major update on one shocking twist that's set to take place in the upcoming episode. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan come face to face for the first time after rumoured breakup; picture goes VIRAL – deets inside

Well, with the wedding festivities for Akshara and Abhimanyu in next episode are on in full swing, a new glitch is apparently going to occur in the form a misunderstanding between our lead couple. From what we hear, Neil will join the Goenkas during AbhiRa's haldi ceremony, and just before applying haldi on Akshara, he gets a call from Nishtha, after which he shows a picture of Abhimanyu to his future bride, but instead of only his picture, she sees the same girl who was earlier flirting with him by the pool, leaving her completely infuriated at Abhimanyu.

Wasting no time, Akshara supposedly comes to Abhimanyu's mandap in her ghoonghat et al – they're seated in different mandaps – and lets it rip at him, her jealousy, anger and mistrust swelling all together at fever pitch. Abhimanyu tries to calm her down and after some persuasion from Manjari and Mimi, too, the haldi ceremony finally goes ahead, followed by a lovely dance performance by the couple, where they seem to have moved on from their spat, at least for the time being.