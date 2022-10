In the current episode of , Abhimanyu and Akshara parted ways after their divorce. After signing the divorce papers and returning each other’s belongings, both Abhimanyu and Akshara start feeling the pain of suffering post parting ways. After forgetting their anger they end up suffering and acting weirdly. Abhimanyu and Akshara's behavior surprises everyone. Birla and Goenka families face court cases and get stressed about the same. Akshara talks to the judge about the bail plea and requests her to give Kairav and Manish bail. Also Read - Karan Mehra tears up talking about having no information on his son Kavish for the past year: 'I don’t know what all he is going through'

Akshara and Abhimanyu get successful in convincing the officers. Birla family members get the hospital back but Anand’s doctor's license gets canceled. Abhi consoles him and makes him feel better. Kairav gets scared about the court proceeding, but on the other hand, Akshara tells him not to stress about the future. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara signs the divorce papers and leaves Abhimanyu shell shocked, gets hailed by fans for this drastic step

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's promo -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ?..Abhira..? (@abhira__mylovee)

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, at Goenka's house, Neil enters Aarohi's room and it is revealed that they are in a relationship. Aarohi seems to be in love with Neil. She tells Neil from the back door but Akhilesh sees him. He insults him in front of the entire family. Akshara gets a call from the court regarding their divorce and Abhi gets restless about the same. Akshu hopes that Abhi withdraws the court proceedings. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu sends divorce papers to Akshara; her reaction shocks the helpless Abhi