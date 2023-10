Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to take a leap. The show will have a 20 years old leap and post that we may see Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and rest of the cast leaving the show. However, nothing has been confirmed about their last shoot date. A few have said that their last shoot will happen on October 30 while a few reports say that they will shoot for the last episode on November 10. Abhimanyu and Akshara fans are not happy with this as they do not want #AbhiRa's love story to end so soon. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhimanyu hugs Akshara after doctor declares Abhinav's baby is safe but Manjiri is still adamant about her decision

A lot has been said about the new cast of the show. Earlier, it was reported that Fahmaan Khan or Randeep Rai might play the male lead post leap. Later, there were reports that Tejasswi Prakash, Anushka Sen, Helly Shah, Mahima Makwana, Jannat Zubair being approached for the show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: THIS Kumkum Bhagya star may enter as lead post leap? Meet the new star cast

Shruti Ulfat, Sandeep Rajora to enter YRKKH?

A few days back reports of Shivam Khajuria has been finalised as the lead. Now, the latest reports say that Shehzada Dhami will be playing the lead role opposite Samriddhi Shukla. Now, reports in ETimes say that Shruti Ulfat and Sandeep Rajore have been finalised to play Shehzada's parents in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post leap. Well, this is a big story in Entertainment news. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twist

Preeti Amin to take over Akshara's role from Pranali Rathod?

It was being said that Pranali Rathod aka Akshara will be retained after the leap. However, the latest reports say that Pranali will not continue in the show. As per reports in ETimes, there will be another actress who will play the role of older Akshara. Yes, Katha Ankahee actress Preeti Amin will be playing older Akshara in the show.

The report in the portal says that Preeti left Katha Ankahee to be a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Earlier, producer Rajan Shahi had confirmed that there will be a leap and Anita Raj will be joining the show post that.