Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will take a generation leap. Many actors from the old cast will quit the show. It will be an interesting new story but fans are unhappy as Abhimanyu and Akshara's story is ending. The new generation story will star Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami, Shruti Ulfat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sandeep Baswana, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Gaurav Sharma, Pratiksha Honmukhe. This is a big story in Entertainment News. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod thronged with new, exciting offers after they quit?

Shruti Ulfat will also be a part of the show. She will play the role of Vidya Poddar who is the mother of the main hero. Speaking to Telly Chakkar she revealed her first reaction when she grabbed the role. She said that she was just wrapping the shoot of her show Ahilyabai and she got a call from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers that they want her to join the cast as the mother of the hero. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rishabh Jaiswal reveals how Anupamaa helped him bag leading role in Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod show

Shruti Ulfat on her first reaction after bagging YRKKH

They called her to meet them the next day and she did the look test and shoot. Rajan Shahi immediately called her and told her that she is finalised. Shruti said that it was a lovely reaction for her. The reason why she was more happy was that the show has been running for 15 years on the screens and it is a great legacy. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda reveals his favourite AbhiRa moment; shares a message for fans as he signs off with Pranali Rathod

Trending Now

Shruti added that it is a brand and a beautiful show that is about family and relationships. She also said that she was happy to be working with Rajan Shahi after almost 23 to 24 years. Shruti further spoke about shooting with the cast in Mahabaleshwar.

Shruti talks about shooting with the cast in Mahabaleshwar

She called this move of the makers a smart move to take all the actors for outdoor shoot. She shared that their bonding has become great and they are all having fun shooting for the show. She praised the directors of the show and Rajan Shahi.

She added, " It is rarely seen so many people working in a particular production house for such a long time. So many people from the crew are working since the inception of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. That is applaud-worthy. It is a unique factor. It is a lovely experience shooting here."

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role before Harshad Chopda

She also said that the cast is a fitness freak and praised Anita Raj's fitness. She said that they all go to exercise after the shoot and there is great bond that has formed.