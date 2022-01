Fans of are over the moon currently as finally Abhimanyu and Akshara have accepted their love with each other. Abhimanyu played by Harshad Chopda is now trying to convince his family to accept Akshara played by Pranali Rathod as their bahu. Now, there is going to be a Makar Sankranti sequence where both the families will come face-to-face. Amidst this, fans are speculating a dreamy romantic sequence between Abhi and Akshu. Fans are speculating this on the basis of different kurtas that Abhi is wearing. However, fans now seem to be a little irritated with Abhi and Akshara romancing only in dreams. They want to see some real love now. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Mouni Roy marries Suraj Nambiar, Shweta Tiwari's 'bra ki size' comment creates a controversy and more

makers need to give me some twirl and romance scenes which are not dreams bcoz abhimanyu is really good at being a romantic this was very husband of him and they are not even married yet ? #Yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/MmeqVCrv88 — ?️ (@ncytophiIe) January 27, 2022

So Abhimanyu holding marker with Akshu is dream??

Makers plz don't do dream sequence now it's irritating#yrkkh — Sweety (@Sweety23873706) January 28, 2022

Nothing scares this fandom as much as the word ‘dream’ ? #yrkkh — mysterious maiden (@mysteriousmaid3) January 28, 2022

They are serving us Mr and Mrs Abhimanyu Birla vibes already?!?? P.s: Chill Guys drama to hoga hi episode me aur agar dream bhi hua to dekh lenge cause real romance bhi to hoga na...it'll be an extra dose of #AbhiRa ?#AbhiRa #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/kPs37sDQT0 — AbhiRa?? (@Abhira_16) January 28, 2022