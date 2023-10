Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the news ever since the news about show’s generation leap is out. The show will soon take a generation leap and as per reports, Harshad, Pranali and a few more members from the team will be leaving the show. The latest track of the show has been quite interesting. The generation leap in the show is a big story in Entertainment news. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: THIS Kumkum Bhagya star may enter as lead post leap? Meet the new star cast

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Abhimanyu stands on one leg to pray for Akshara and the baby. The doctors will inform Akshara that the heartbeats of the baby are missing and he pleads before them to save the baby at any cost.

Abhimanyu hugs Akshara

Later, the doctors will inform Akshara that he baby is now safe. Akshara will then ask Manish and others about Abhimanyu and they inform her that he is praying for her. Akshara will then begin defended Manjiri and tell others that it was not because of Manjiri that she fell.

However, Manish and others will not forgive Manjiri for what she did. Abhimanyu will meet Akshara and will hug her thanking God for saving the baby and Akshara. Akshara will also wholeheartedly hug Abhimanyu.

Abhimanyu will return home and see Manjiri. Manjiri will feel hurt as Abhimanyu ignores her but her decision of not accepting Akshara's baby will not change. Abhimanyu will dream about Manjiri accepting Abhinav's baby but he will soon come to know that this is not going to happen.

We will also see Parth and Mahima playing games in the Birla hospital. They will decide to use the hospital charity fund to open a VIP hospital and Abhimanyu will not agree with it. Mahima will ask him to resign from the hospital if he does not agree with the decision.