Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and fans were disappointed. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami entered the show as the leads. Fans could not accept the new story as they loved Abhimanyu and Akshara. The new story of Abhira and Armaan could not get the love it needed in the beginning. The reason for this was the sad end given to Abhimanyu and Akshara's story. In the end, we saw Akshara losing Abhimanyu and Abhir both and was left all alone. But now, the new story is slowly getting back on track and hence, the makers have brought in another twist. They have brought back Abhir's character. Abhir or Abhimanyu's death body was never shown in the show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi enroute to be as hated as Aishwarya Sharma's Pakhi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa rules; Bigg Boss 17, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin jump up the ladder on Most-Liked TV shows list – Check Top 10

It seems the makers had the plan to bring back Abhir and hence, it was never shown. A glimpse of Abhir is shown in the show but the face is not revealed yet. On the other hand, in the Poddar family, the women never work but Charu wants to go out and make a name for herself. She is a very good lawyer but Dadisa does not allow her to work. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Raj Anadkat of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah joins the cast as Abhir?

Trending Now

Charu gets married to Abhir?

Hence, the Poddar family will soon start searching for a suitable boy for Charu's wedding. They will wish to get her married so that she does not keep thinking of working. However, we will see Charu running away from the Poddar house and they will go behind her finding everywhere.

Charu will meet Abhir and ask him to help her hide from the family. However, to save herself from the Poddars, Charu will get married to Abhir unaware of him being Abhira's brother and the grandson of Manish Goenka.

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role before Harshad Chopda

Talking about Abhir, as per reports, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat has been finalised to play the role. Raj played the role of Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

Talking about the other cast members of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show also stars Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, and Sharon Varma.