Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is winning hearts. The show is once again getting all the attention from the audience. The story of Abhira and Armaan is getting interesting day by day. People could not accept this story in the beginning as they loved Abhimanyu and Akshara a lot. The story of Abhimanyu and Akshara did not get a happy ending. We saw Abhimanyu and Abhir dying after they met with an accident. However, we did not see the proper last rites performed by Akshara. Akshara is also no more now and Abhira is all alone. But, she does not know that her brother, Abhir is still alive. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karan Mehra reacts to rumours of rift with Rajan Shahi; talks about the huge success of the show

Yes, recently, we saw how Manish Goenka remembers Abhir. He is not aware of Akshara, Abhimanyu and Abhir. Manish and the Goenka family had ousted Akshara from their house after Aarohi's death. Ruhi hated Akshara as she believed Akshara killed Aarohi. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shehzad Shaikh says Hina Khan, Karan Mehra created the legacy and people are now enjoying the fruits of it

Abhir to return back home

Manish and Swarna recently spotted Abhir at a restaurant but could not see his face. Manish wants to meet Abhir at any cost and has started searching for him. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Manish finally finds Abhir's number and calls him.

Abhir speaks to Manish and tells him that he is coming home. Manish will get happy to hear Abhir's voice and he will tell Swarna and Surekha to decorate the house as Abhir is returning home. Swarna and Surekha will get worried as they do not want Abhir's return to hurt Ruhi.

We will soon see Abhir returning home but it will be interesting to see if Abhir will inform the Goenkas about Abhimanyu and if he himself knows about Akshara's death.

Recently, it was being reported that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat will be seen as Abhir in the show. Talking about the rest of the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sidharth Vasudev, Sharon Varma and Manthan Setia are seen in the show.