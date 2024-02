Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is performing well on the TRP charts. The new story of Abhira and Armaan has won hearts and people have started loving this new jodi of television. As per the latest story, Armaan saved Abhira from Yuvraj by marrying her. He had promised Akshara that he will marry Abhira and protect her from Yuvraj. Akshara was killed by Yuvraj and later Abhira-Armaan returned to Udaipur. Armaan loved Ruhi but had to marry Abhira. Ruhi married Armaan's younger brother, Rohit. However, she is jealous of Abhira and Armaan. Rohit is missing and Ruhi has started making her way towards Armaan. She wants Armaan to with her and believes that he still loves her. Also Read - Harshad Chopda, Shehzada Dhami and other TV actors whose chiseled physiques can give rival that of any top male star of Bollywood

However, Armaan has no feelings and is just helping her so that she heels from whatever has happened in her life. Armaan is supporting Abhira to be a lawyer but now, Abhira is in trouble. Yuvraj is back in Udaipur and it is Sanjay who has helped him reach Abhira.

Abhira decides to marry Yuvraj

Yuvraj is aware that Abhira is married to Armaan but still wants to marry her at any cost. He wants to throw Armaan out of Abhira's life and can even kill him. In the recent episode, we saw how Yuvraj reached the Poddar house and warned Abhira to marry her or else he will harm Armaan.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Abhira, Ruhi and Vidya will go to a temple where Yuvraj will kidnap Vidya to get Abhira. However, Abhira will manage to save Vidya but Armaan will get scared. He will express his worries before Abhira and tell her that he does not want to lose another mother.

Abhira will realise that she is a big burden and hence will call Yuvraj and tell him that she will marry him. Armaan will get shocked hearing this. Will he also go back to Ruhi?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sharon Varma, Manthan Setia, Pratiksha Honmukhe.