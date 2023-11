Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod aka Abhimanyu and Akshara's story ended in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The new story of Abhira and Armaan has begun. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami are seen as the leads in the show. Apart from them, we also see Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat,Gaurav Sharma, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, Pratiksha Honmukhe as a part of the new cast. As per the latest story, Abhira and Akshara are in trouble as Yuvraj's crazy love for Abhira is growing. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa leads the most liked TV shows list; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai out of top five

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. He is crossing limits and his MLA father is also involved in it now. He also wants Abhira to get married to Yuvraj. Armaan on the other hand is in love with Ruhi. But his family is planning to get Ruhi married to Rohit. In the recent episodes, we saw that Ruhi and Armaan will decide to go on a date but Armaan has an important case to handle. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Jagraj threatens Abhira against Akshara; will Armaan help her out?

Armaan to fight Yuvraj's case against Akshara and Abhira

He will be see handling Yuvraj case. Abhira and Akshara will file a case against Yuvraj and put him behind the bars. Yuvraj's father will hire Armaan to fight against Akshara. Armaan will reach Mussoorie to fight the case but before the case, Jagraj will kill Akshara. This is a big story in TV news. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhira decides to marry Yuvraj; Akshara sacrifices her life for her daughter

Trending Now

Armaan and Abhira get married?

Armaan will come to rescue Akshara but she will breathe her last and give Akshara's responsibility to him. Armaan who respects Akshara a lot will get married to Abhira to save her from Yuvraj. However, Abhira and Armaan do not like each other.

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role before Harshad Chopda

But they will hide their marriage from the Poddars for some time. Armaan will also think of Ruhi and hide the truth from her. However, the truth will soon come out and Ruhi will angrily decide to marry Rohit.