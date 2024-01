Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting all the attention. The new twists and turns in the show have been loved. As per the latest story, Armaan and Ruhi loved each other but they had to marry other people. Ruhi marries Armaan's brother, Rohit and Armaan marries Abhira to fulfill Akshara's last wish. Armaan and Abhira decide to get separated once Abhira becomes a lawyer. However, Ruhi feels jealous of Abhira and Armaan's bond even though she knows the truth about their relationship. Rohit gets to know about Ruhi and Armaan's past. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twists: Imposter Abhir enters Goenka House; Abhira, Ruhi have a massive showdown

Rohit runs away from the Poddar house and people find his car fallen off a cliff. Poddars assume him to be dead but Dadisa refuses to believe it. Ruhi feels guilty as she was unfair to Rohit and only concentrated on Armaan. She goes into depression but finds peace in Armaan. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan reveals shedding 23 kilos for Jab Mila Tu; shares his diet plan

Ruhi is jealous of Abhira

She tries to get close to Armaan and feels that he is not made for Abhira. She tries to portray Abhira as the wrong woman for Armaan. Armaan helps Abhira in her studies and she also gets a job as an intern. Dadisa asks Abhira to manage the house and then do her job. Abhira agrees and manages everything well.

Abhira sees Ruhi with Armaan

Ruhi feels insecure of Abhira and wants Armaan at any cost. In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Abhira will feel happy as Armaan will take her side in front of Ruhi. She will go for work and will feel for Armaan. She will feel that he has helped her and supported her. Abhira will also start liking Armaan.

Abhira will decide to thank him for the support and purchase a bouquet for him. Abhira will decide to thank him but she will see Ruhi hugging Armaan as he promises to support her always. Abhira will come to know of Ruhi's intention.

As per reports, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat will be entering the show as Abhir Birla. However nothing has been confirmed yet. Apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, the show also stars Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia Sidharth Vasudev and Sharon Varma.