Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: The Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer television show has successfully captivated audience attention. The complexities of the relationship between Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi are engaging viewers to be hooked to their television screens. In the previous episode, you witnessed how Yuvraaj once again is successful in catching Abhira alone. However, this time Abhira will not wait for Armaan or get frightened; in fact, she decides to give back to Yuvraaj. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Dadisaa to make Armaan-Abhira follow Vidya-Madhav's footsteps and ruin their relationship?

In the upcoming episode, you will see how Abhira (Samridhi Shukla)is making sure that the Basant Panchami Pooja is conducted without any hassle. However, Dadisaa is behind her, pointing out her mistakes. Armaan, on the other hand, is worried thinking that Yuvraaj might come to the Pooja to meet Abhira. A group of dancers arrives and starts entertaining the guests present at the Pooja. Yuvraaj also comes in the get-up of a dancer. Armaan grows suspicious but later believes that maybe he is just overthinking. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and other TV shows where love triangles translated into good TRPs

Abhira thrashes Yuvraaj as he threatens to kill Armaan

In the upcoming episode, the light goes off in the midst of the function. Abhira goes out to check what is wrong. Dadisaa stops her and bashes her for making so many mistakes at such a grand function. She stated that she should have checked all the arrangements beforehand itself. Dadisaa alleges that how Abhira has ashamed her in front of the entire guests.

Yuvraaj catches hold of Abhira and inquires about her presence in the Poddar house. He tells Abhira that she belongs to him and how she should leave Armaan (Shehzada Dhami ) and come with him. Yuvraaj also threatens to kill Armaan if he comes between them. Abhira initially gets scared but as she recalls that Yuvraaj was the one who actually killed her mother, she hits back at Yuvraaj. She pushes him and hits him with a stick. She challenges Yuvraaj to not run away and face her. Seeing Abhira's new furious avatar, Yuvraaj runs away but promises that he will come back. Later, seeing Abhira, Armaan asks if something has happened. Abhira breaks down and hugs Armaan.

It would be interesting to see how Armaan will now make sure to keep Abhira safe from Yuvraaj. Will he be in guilt for not being with Abhira when she needed it the most? The upcoming episodes are certainly going to be filled with loads of drama.