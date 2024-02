Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: The Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer show is currently successfully captivating the audience's hearts with its intriguing storyline. The complexities of the relationship between Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi are certainly keeping viewers hooked to their television screens. In the upcoming episode, a big twist awaits to unfold. Ardent fans of the show were expecting that finally Abhira and Armaan's love story would see the light of day. But it seems makers have planned to shock the viewers as in the upcoming episode, Abhira decides to reunite Armaan with his former love, Ruhi. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: BTS of Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and others from upcoming episodes will leave you excited

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler

In the upcoming episode, major drama unfolds at the Poddar house. Dadisaa, along with the entire Poddar family, gets to know about Charu's truth. The Poddar family has strict rules for their daughters, where they don't allow them to have a professional career. Charu, for many months, was working in a law firm. As Charu's truth is unveiled, Dadisaa slaps her and bashes her for hiding such a big thing. Charu confesses that although she did wrong by hiding such an important thing, but whatever she did was because she is passionate about having a career. Dadisaa also berates Abhira as the latter knew that Charu was working but still kept mum. Abhira and Armaan also have a massive showdown. While Armaan states that his family has certain set rules for women and how everyone needs to follow it, Abhira begs to differ and says that rules are meant to be evolved. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode: Armaan, Abhira share a romantic hug; Abhimaan's love story to finally start?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhira to reunite Armaan and Ruhi

The biggest plot twist arrives when Abhira asks Armaan what if, in their 1 year of marriage, one of them falls in love with each other. Abhira then brings Ruhi in front of Armaan and says it's not easy to forget your first love and how Armaan should give Ruhi one more chance. However, Armaan vehemently refuses and states that whatever existed between him and Ruhi is now over and how he and Ruhi can't reunite. Armaan's answers hurt Ruhi and also confuses Abhira as to why he doesn't want to go back to his former love.

Will Abhira be successful in reuniting Ruhi and Armaan? If Ruhi and Armaan do reunite, does that mean Abhimaan's love story will end even before it starts? The upcoming episodes are certainly going to be very interesting.