Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular television shows that has kept the audience hooked to the screens with its storyline and plot. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in making their show even more interesting. Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's on-screen chemistry has left their fans in awe with them. The two are all set to reunite and their fans cannot stay calm. But, the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have decided the show will witness a generation leap. Well, the fourth generation will be shown soon. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Shivangi Joshi and more actors who have quit the popular show

Akshara and Abhinav's daughter Abhira will carry forward the story and will be taking forward the legacy. Birla's family comes to an end after Manjiri makes Abhimanyu get arrested in a fraud case as she wants him to stop getting married to Akshara. Well, post leap, Akshara will be seen raising her daughter Abhira Sharma who becomes a lawyer just like her mother and wants to help people win their case. Just like Akshara, even Abhira is passionate about her dreams. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai NEW TWIST: Samridhi Shukla is here as 'Abhira', Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda fans slam makers

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo

Moreover, the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai show will bring in Abhira's love interest. Actor Shehzada Dhami will enter the show as Abhira's lover. The storyline of the show will now be focused on Abhira and her love interest. Fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai feel that the makers of the show have completely forgotten or have ignored Abhimanyu's character who was put behind bars by his mother. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shiv Shakti and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twist