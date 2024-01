Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is finally getting all the love. The new generation story had a slow start as the audience could not accept new faces so early. But now, the story has won hearts and people are showering love on Abhira and Armaan. As per the story, Armaan and Ruhi loved each other but they had to marry other people. Ruhi marries Armaan's younger brother, Rohit and Armaan marries Abhira to fulfill Akshara's last wish. Armaan promises Akshara that he will help Abhira to be a successful lawyer. However, the Poddar family does not allow the women of the house to work. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa Exclusive: Chandni Bhagwanani reveals she was finalised for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai first; shares how she got Pakhi's role

The Poddar family does not accept Abhira wholeheartedly but slowly they have accepted the fact that she is Armaan's wife. However, they treat her as the other women of the house are treated. The latest promo of the show has released where we will that Dadisa finally organises the Makar Sankranti event at their house after everyone has been depressed with Rohit's missing update. Also Read - Before Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, these TV stars unfollowed their costars due to misunderstandings

Abhira runs away from the Poddar house

The Poddars were hurt to know about Rohit but Dadisa still believes he is alive. She organises the festival and announces that many big people are coming home for the festival. She orders everyone not to create any mess but Abhira has to attend college and study. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira falls in love with Armaan, while Ruhi wants to marry him and more upcoming twists

Trending Now

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Abhira tries to run away from Poddar house for her career. However, Armaan and Ruhi catch her and stop her. But Abhira puts forward a plan before them.

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role before Harshad Chopda

The new story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe.