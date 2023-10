Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is quite popular among the masses. The show has been running successfully for decades now. The makers are planning to create high-voltage drama in their upcoming episodes that will keep the audience hooked to the show. The current plot of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around Akshara and Abhimanyu's marriage which Manjiri and Muskaan are against. Akshara gets to know that she is pregnant with Abhinav's child and Manjiri wants her to abort the child and then get married to Abhimanyu. While Akshara is in no mood to lose the child. Even Abhimanyu decides to give his name to the unborn child. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twist

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu and Akshara get married in court. Abhimanyu leaves Birla's house after getting to know that his mother Manjiri forced Akshara to abort and pressureised her. He stays with Goenkas and becomes a ghar jamai. Later, Manjiri gets to know about Akshara and Abhimanyu's marriage and requests her to return her son. Akshara requests Manjiri to accept Abhinav's baby. But, Manjiri is adamant about her wish and is not ready to change her mind. Akshara later refuses to speak to Manjiri and starts walking in anger. Manjiri runs to stop Akshara and ends up pushing her. Akshara falls on her stomach. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Abhimanyu marries Akshara; leaves Birla house and becomes a ghar jamai

Abhimanyu loses his temper at Manjiri for making Akshara lose the baby. He accuses Manjiri of hurting Akshara and she gets traumatized. Akshara loses her baby. What will happen next? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Choti Sarrdaarni star Anita Raj confirmed to join Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod show