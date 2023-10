Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular shows that has been ruling millions of hearts with their storyline. Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's on-screen chemistry has left fans falling in love with them. They have even lovingly named them as AbhiRa. The current storyline of the show is based on Akshara and Abhimanyu's marriage. Fans are eagerly waiting for the two to reunite for Abhir. But, the makers have planned major twists and turns in the upcoming episodes. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod to shoot last episode soon; all new cast to take over post leap?

In the current episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara gets to know that she is pregnant with Abhinav's baby. Abhimanyu gets ready to give his name to the unborn child as he remembers how Abhinav took care of his son Abhir in his absence. But, Manjiri does not want Abhimanyu to accept the baby. She tries her level best to break their marriage and join hands with Muskaan who wants Akshara to not move ahead in life. Manjiri tries to manipulate Abhir against the unborn child. Abhir feels neglected due to the unborn baby and prays to God that the baby dies. Akshara is shocked to know that Abhir does not want the child.

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara suffers a panic attack seeing Abhir's changed behavior. She is not aware of Manjiri manipulating Abhir against the unborn baby. Akshara is left with two options in life, either she moves ahead in life with Abhimanyu and Abhir or keeps the unborn child. Abhir later curses the baby and says that the unborn child dies before coming into the family. Akshara gets hurt badly. Abhimanyu on the other hand gets to know that Manjiri is forcing Akshara to get an abortion and shouts at his mom for torturing Akshara. She gets disappointed with Abhimanyu for not speaking when she needs him.

Will Akshara abort the unborn child? Will Abhimanyu stop Akshara from getting the baby aborted?