Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER! Akshara's major accident leaves Abhimanyu in a shock; AbhiRa to separate forever?

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) getting into a nasty accident. Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) will operate on Akshara. However, he will be in a huge shock on seeing her critical condition. Watch the shocking Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO below: