Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER! Akshara's major accident leaves Abhimanyu in a shock; AbhiRa to separate forever?

In , Akshara will be getting into a major accident. She would be in a critical condition after the same and will be rushed to the Birla hospital. You read that right. In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda ignoring Akshara aka Pranali Rathod. Abhimanyu is angry with Akshara as she has been sacrificing her love for her sister, Aarohi's sake. Akshara asked Abhimanyu to move on despite being in love with him. And hence, he will try being 'normal' as she wants. However, an interesting and SHOCKING twist is in store in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's upcoming episode. Akshara will get into a major accident.

The channel released a shocking promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In it, we will see Akshara running behind Aarohi. The latter seems to jet off somewhere without informing anyone. It is likely for the admission for her MD degree. Akshara who feels something amiss with Aarohi will follow her. And that's when she will get into a huge accident. It seems she will be run over by some vehicle. Akshara will be taken to the Birla hospital. She will be in a critical state. Abhimanyu will be called in for her operation. On seeing Akshara in the OT, he will be shocked. The nurses and assistants try to get him to move as the patient (Akshara) is in a very critical state. However, Abhimanyu is rooted to the spot. The promo ends with Akshara's heartbeats stopping. Check out the latest Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo here:

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's chemistry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is winning hearts. They are heavily shipped on social media as AbhiRa. Well, will this be an end to AbhiRa? How will Abhimanyu help Akshara? Stay tuned as we get the latest updates for y'all.