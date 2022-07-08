Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows on television. It started with Akshara (Hina Khan) and Naitik’s (Karan Mehra) story and has seen several leaps. Currently, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara’s (Pranali Rathod) love story is going on. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans call Harshad and Pranali as AbhiRa and they love their chemistry in the show. Soon, a Teej track is going to take place and AbhiRa fans are super excited about it as Abhi will be fasting for Akshara in the show. Also Read - Pawan Kalyan trends on Twitter for an unbelievably simple reason; fans say, 'That's the craze' [VIEW TWEETS]

A picture from the sets has gone viral in which AbhiRa are performing Teej pooja together, and this has made everyone super excited for the episode. Many AbhiRa fans have tweeted that Abhi is the ‘dream guy’ for every girl. Also Read - Malaika Arora steps out of a meeting dressed in a body-hugging outfit; netizens notice the watchman staring at her [Watch Video]

A fan tweeted, “When we say he is the best ML. This is wat i mean. He is setting bars high yet agn.d fact he dint do any shw off ki akshu rakhegi to mai bhi rakhunga.he ws silently keeping d fast until akshu gave him his fav sweet. den it came out. Dis man is a gem. #yrkkh #AbhiRa #yrkkh3.” Check out other tweets below… Also Read - RRR star Ram Charan's wife Upasana's statement on NOT having kids goes VIRAL; wants Sadhguru to talk to her mother-in-law

When we say he is the best ML. This is wat i mean. He is setting bars high yet agn.d fact he dint do any shw off ki akshu rakhegi to mai bhi rakhunga.he ws silently keeping d fast until akshu gave him his fav sweet. den it came out. Dis man is a gem.❤️#yrkkh #AbhiRa #yrkkh3 pic.twitter.com/5jpZLaoq8l — abhirayrkkh (@abhirayrkkh) July 8, 2022

Abhimanyu Birla setting goals yet again?

He kept a fast (as we knew he would). And now he is doing the puja too for his akshu❤️.. Please stop raising the bar Abhimanyu Birla. Cz we surely won't be able to find someone like you in real life??#yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/h6rhbs6w9N — shreyashi (@abhira_kaira) July 8, 2022

“Meri Akshu ke bhi toh salamti honi chahiyai”

We always see wives to pray for their husbands long life, it’s very rare we see a husband doing that but Abhi belief of doing everything together as he want that life in which his Akshu is with him #AbhiRa #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/cnikXTMWzY — Burak_Harshad_love ?? (@mahi_mehar_) July 8, 2022

Awwww !! He is doing teej rituals with his wifey <3 Abhimanyu as a husband >>>>>

No doubt he's the dream guy for every girl #Yrkkh #AbhiRa #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/E2Bvadubqb — Annu ??? (@Annusha21) July 8, 2022

From Diwali to Dussera to Teej, every festival is celebrated in TV shows and that’s what the beauty of Indian TV shows is. Also, it’s good to see that is breaking stereotypes with their track.