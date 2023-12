Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running TV shows. It has witnessed multiple leaps and a lot of stars have come in as the leads. The show started with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra and then Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan took over. The third leap saw Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda playing Akshara and Abhimanyu. It was one of the most successful seasons of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as fans loved Pranali and Harshad's chemistry. Now the two stars have exited the show and their on-screen children have taken over. Samriddhi Shukla is now playing the role of Abhira and Shehzada Dhami is playing her love interest Armaan. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhira and Armaan getting married thanks to Akshara. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Abhimanyu to die saving Akshara? Abhir to lose his life before leap too?

In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Yuvraj is forcefully trying to marry Abhira. He has held Akshara on gunpoint and is blackmailing Abhira for marriage. Armaan reaches the spot but it seems he's very late. Earlier, Yuvraj taunts Armaan about the situation over the phone. Yuvraj will pull the trigger and the bullet will hit Akshara. The entire situation will be very chaotic and Abhira will weep for her mother. When in the hospital, Akshu will make her last wish. She will ask Armaan to get married to Abhira. In order to fulfil her dying wish, we will see Abhira and Armaan getting married in the hospital ward. Now, Ruhi is in love with Armaan. However, we will see her getting married to Rohit. The sisterly rivalry may become the storyline further. It also remains to be seen what happens to Yuvraj. Will he be charged for his act? Will he go to jail? Or will he come back to seek revenge from Abhira and Armaan? We will have to wait and see. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Vedika's kidnapping call puts Kartik and Naira in another trouble

Abhira and Armaan have now become new favourite of the audience. Samriddhi and Shehzada's chemistry is already a hit. The TRPs of the show are stable and fans are loving the new twists coming in.